D.C.-area forecast: Humidity combines with late-summer heat for Labor Day weekend

Today (Saturday): There may be a bit of fog around early, but it dissipates as the sun rises, leaving us mainly sunny. Clouds probably bubble a bit again in the midday sun as temperatures reach the mid-80s to around 90 for highs. Winds are out of the southeast around five to 10 mph. With humidity up from recent days, you’ll probably feel it add a few degrees to the heat index. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Partly to mostly clear this evening. Like last night, some patchy fog may develop late and toward dawn. Lows are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): It should be pretty close to a repeat of today. Partly to mostly sunny skies rule. Afternoon readings rise to the upper 80s and lower 90s. With dew points in the mid-60s, add a couple of degrees to the temperature for how it feels. An isolated late-day storm isn’t impossible. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies persist through the night. There’s a chance of a passing shower, but nothing of note. Lows are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Clouds are numerous for Labor Day Monday. A shower or two is possible by the midday, but any more substantial activity should hold off until later in the day and perhaps near or after sunset. High temperatures are in the mid-80s to around 90. Confidence: Medium
A chance of rain continues into Tuesday as a cold front stalls nearby to our south. It’s probably most consistent early in the day, with raindrops tending to wane over time. Temperatures head into the low or mid-80s for highs as some sunshine breaks through by afternoon. Confidence: Medium