D.C.-area forecast: Humidity combines with late-summer heat for Labor Day weekend

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: A bit warm and humid, but hard to hate that on the unofficial last weekend of summer. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Isolated shower late? Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s. Forecast in detail It’s the unofficial last weekend of summer, and the weather around here will be feeling the part. Humidity that took a hike in recent days is back. With temperatures well into the 80s and perhaps low 90s at times, it’ll be feeling hot and sweaty out there. Grab the sunscreen and some water if you’re headed out during the day. Fortunately, we won’t have to worry about rain too much over the next few days.

Today (Saturday): There may be a bit of fog around early, but it dissipates as the sun rises, leaving us mainly sunny. Clouds probably bubble a bit again in the midday sun as temperatures reach the mid-80s to around 90 for highs. Winds are out of the southeast around five to 10 mph. With humidity up from recent days, you’ll probably feel it add a few degrees to the heat index. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear this evening. Like last night, some patchy fog may develop late and toward dawn. Lows are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It should be pretty close to a repeat of today. Partly to mostly sunny skies rule. Afternoon readings rise to the upper 80s and lower 90s. With dew points in the mid-60s, add a couple of degrees to the temperature for how it feels. An isolated late-day storm isn’t impossible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies persist through the night. There’s a chance of a passing shower, but nothing of note. Lows are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Clouds are numerous for Labor Day Monday. A shower or two is possible by the midday, but any more substantial activity should hold off until later in the day and perhaps near or after sunset. High temperatures are in the mid-80s to around 90. Confidence: Medium

A chance of rain continues into Tuesday as a cold front stalls nearby to our south. It’s probably most consistent early in the day, with raindrops tending to wane over time. Temperatures head into the low or mid-80s for highs as some sunshine breaks through by afternoon. Confidence: Medium

