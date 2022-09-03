PM Update: Sultry summer weather continues on Sunday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The best weather will be front-loaded on this holiday weekend. High pressure will slowly start to break down over the next 36 to 48 hours, and as it does, cloud cover and shower chances will increase. It won’t happen fast enough to affect Sunday’s weather too much, with another hot and humid day on tap. But Monday’s weather will certainly be a lot more showery and unsettled, so get your outdoor plans in Sunday if you can.

Through tonight: We will be in and out of cloud cover through the rest of the daylight hours, with skies becoming gradually more overcast overnight. It will remain warm and rather sticky, with low temperatures ranging from 67-71 degrees and high dew point values as well. Some patchy fog is possible in locations close to a water source. Winds will be light from the south at 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): We’ll have mostly sunny skies to start, with more clouds than sun by the afternoon. Depending on just how much sunshine we get, high temperatures will top out right around 90 degrees with high humidity levels. There’s just a slight chance at an isolated shower or two late in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with increasing shower chances Sunday night with low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Scary fire footage: The western U.S. is in the midst of a strong heat wave compounded by dangerous fire conditions. One of those fires in California, was captured on camera as it exploded into a raging wildfire.

45-minute timelapse of the #MillFire in Weed, California, spreading at an extremely rapid rate.



There are now reports of a neighborhood on fire. This is quickly becoming a life-threatening wildfire emergency. pic.twitter.com/XHpIzO3Hed — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 2, 2022

