D.C.-area forecast: A summery Sunday, then a chance of showers and storms on Labor Day

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Not a bad day for outdoor holiday weekend plans, but heat and humidity give it a solid summery feel. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated shower? Lows: Low 70s.

Tomorrow: Chance of scattered p.m. showers and storms. Highs: Mid-80s. Forecast in detail Although Labor Day weekend traditionally signals a transition from summer to the upcoming fall season, a summertime feel hangs tight for today. Monday is trending more active in terms of afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances. Try to enjoy the last few pool days. Despite some increasing clouds, it should certainly feel warm enough to take a dip today.

Today (Sunday): Areas of patchy morning fog give way to partly sunny skies. Highs should reach into the upper 80s to near 90 despite the possibility of increasing afternoon clouds. It certainly feels like summer with higher dew points (upper 60s) making it feel more humid, along with a light wind from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Just a slight chance of a late-afternoon shower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or thunderstorm not out of the question. Lows in the low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Labor Day): Not the highest confidence of forecasts. Skies continue partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered afternoon-into-evening showers and thunderstorms. The bulk of the rain could hold off until later in the day, so I wouldn’t cancel outdoor activities at this point, but have a plan to move indoors especially by the late-afternoon and evening hours. Daytime highs are seasonable in the mid-80s, and still with plenty of humidity. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows again in the low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

A cloudy and unsettled setup continues Tuesday with a frontal boundary lingering nearby. Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers likely to be around. It does look a bit cooler with highs in the low 80s. I’d plan to have the umbrella handy on Tuesday. Confidence: Medium

By Wednesday we should see more sunshine, but an afternoon shower or thunderstorm is still possible, depending on the progress of the frontal boundary. Daytime highs remain in the low 80s. Confidence: Low-Medium

