PM Update: Rain showers for Labor Day

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maybe we have a little luck on our side after all. The breakdown of a high pressure ridge is happening slower than anticipated and as such, delays the onset of showery activity. That’s a long way of saying that Labor Day won’t be as wet as we previously thought. But try to plan your outdoor activities earlier rather than later, as shower chances increase rather significantly by the late afternoon and early evening.

Through tonight: A mix of sun and clouds to end the daylight hours, with increasing clouds as we move through the overnight period. Humidity levels will remain high, and low temperatures will range from 67 to 71 degrees, with just a light south wind.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Labor Day): Skies will remain overcast for the duration, with warm and muggy conditions. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with uncomfortable dew point values. The first half of the day should be dry, but shower chances (50 percent) increase by the late afternoon and certainly overnight, when a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out along with some pockets of heavy rain. Lows tomorrow night will be right around 70 degrees with near 100 percent humidity and areas of patchy fog likely.

Advertisement

See Molly Robey’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

All-time record: The current heat wave in the western United States isn’t just setting temperature records during the daytime. Last night, the low temperature in Death Valley was 102 degrees, which as you can read below, would tie the world record for the highest minimum temperature in September.

Yesterday 3 September the Minimum temperature at Furnace Creek in the Death Valley was 101.8F/38.8C (rounded 102F).

This would tie the highest minimum temperature ever recorded worldwide in September (=Badwater,Death Valley 102F 9 September 2021 hourly minimum). pic.twitter.com/FGJ9XcYxjp — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) September 4, 2022

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article