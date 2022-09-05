D.C.-area forecast: Rain chances rise into tonight, but we dry out for week’s second half

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 5/10: Be prepared for a shower, but the best chance of rain holds off until dark. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy with a possible shower, especially west of the District. Highs: 81 to 86.

Tonight: Showers and storms with possible heavy rain. Lows: 66 to 71.

Tomorrow: Morning rain, drying out in the afternoon. Highs: 75 to 80. Forecast in detail Downpours threaten the area tonight, but we may be able to get through much of the holiday before significant rainfall arrives. Most of the rain moves off by Tuesday afternoon, but we may have to dodge a few more showers Wednesday. Then we should mostly dry out Thursday into the weekend with comfortably warm temperatures but some mugginess.

Today (Monday): Skies are mostly cloudy and a shower or two can’t be ruled out, especially west of the Beltway during the afternoon. But for most of us, it’s dry for most of the day. I’m cautiously optimistic Labor Day grilling should be possible as long you don’t wait until too late. It is on the humid side (dew points 65 to 70) with highs in the low to mid-80s. Winds are from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers increase in coverage and intensity after sunset, and there could be some embedded thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. Models project the heaviest rain in our northern suburbs (north of the Beltway), and some areas of flooding can’t be ruled out, especially late at night and toward morning. Lows range from the mid-60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Showers and even some heavy downpours linger in the morning, especially near and east of Interstate 95. The morning commute could be a slow one after the long weekend, especially if there is any flooding. Rain should mostly conclude from west to east as the morning progresses, with mainly dry conditions across the region during the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 70s to near 80, with light winds from the south (around 5 mph). Rainfall totals could reach 1 to 2 inches north of the Beltway (locally heavier amounts of 2 to 4 inches aren’t out of the question), with about 0.5 to 1.0 inches elsewhere. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies remain mostly cloudy and there be could be some patchy fog. Lows range from the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday is mostly cloudy, but the sun may try to sneak through at times. A couple pop-up showers can’t be ruled out as highs hover in the upper 70s thanks to a cooling breeze from the east. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday night with lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Our drying trend starts Thursday, which features a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures may be held in check by light winds from the east and northeast (5 to 10 mph), but highs should still manage 75 to 80, maybe a little higher with enough sun. Decreasing clouds at night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Summery weather returns Friday through the weekend, but nothing at all extreme. While it’s somewhat humid (dew points in the 60s), highs are in the comfortably warm low to mid-80s with lows in the 60s. It’s mostly dry through this stretch, but a shower or storm can’t be ruled out over the weekend, especially by late Sunday. Confidence: Medium

