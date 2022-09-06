PM Update: Plenty of clouds through Wednesday, with a few showers at times

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It took a while to warm up today, given morning clouds and rain. Once the sun came out, temperatures quickly popped into the mid-80s for highs. With north and northwest winds behind a weak cold front, humidity is coming down a little. That’ll continue to be the case into tomorrow and perhaps beyond. Even with somewhat lower humidity, some showers and plenty of clouds will be around.

Through Tonight: There could be a brief shower amid partly to mostly cloudy skies. Given light winds and low-level moisture, some patchy fog is possible by morning. Temperatures dip to the upper 60s and lower 70s for lows.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Any patchy fog dissipates pretty fast. It’s mixed clouds and sun, probably leaning cloudier than sunnier. A couple of showers are possible, mainly in the afternoon. It doesn’t look like anything to worry much about. Highs reach the mid-70s to around 80 as a light north wind blows somewhat lower humidity into the area.

Rain: It was a wet overnight and early morning, especially along and west of Interstate 95. Parts of the area to the northwest that were dealing with a developing drought saw the most rain, with a big chunk of 2 to 3 inches across our northern suburbs into northern Maryland. Around Interstate 95, it was closer to 1 inch in most spots. In recently record-dry Damascus, Md., 3.56 inches fell in about 12 hours.

We saw a healthy amount of rain overnight and early this morning, DC.



0.92" at Reagan National, 1.3" at Dulles and 1.47" at BWI.



A drought busting 3-5" in our far northern suburbs where it was abnormally dry. pic.twitter.com/OOraZ94jpd — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) September 6, 2022

