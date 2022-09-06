D.C.-area forecast: Areas of heavy rain this morning with flooding possible

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors *Flood watch for much of D.C. area through Tuesday afternoon* Today’s daily digit Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Darkened skies with both rain and temperature drops Express forecast Today: Mainly morning rain, some heavy. Highs: 78-84.

Tonight: Cloudy, passing shower, patchy fog. Lows: 65-70.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, chance of a few showers. Highs: 75-79. Forecast in detail A slow-moving frontal boundary delivers showers, clouds and cooler temperatures to begin our shortened workweek. While the heaviest rain potential is this morning, we could still see light showers at times this afternoon into tomorrow, before a clearing trend Thursday into Friday. The weekend looks to start on the nicer side, but the risk of showers could return by Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Morning rain could be heavy at times during the morning commute with some flooded roads possible. Mostly cloudy with maybe a few breaks of afternoon sun, and still a chance of an afternoon shower as highs reach the upper 70s to mid-80s with moderate to high humidity (dew points near 70). Rain totals through this morning could range from a half-inch to two inches, heaviest to the north and west side of the area. Light breezes mainly from the east and northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy and moderately muggy with a chance of a passing shower along with some patchy fog formation. Lows from 65-70 with light winds from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy with highs only in the middle to upper 70s, likely the coolest day in Washington in nearly a month. Could see a few light showers. Light winds from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds continue with a slight chance of a light shower as lows range through the lower to middle 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday attempts to finally break away from this weather system; however, some model outputs favor the cloudy, onshore flow story to continue a bit longer. For now, we’ll lean toward a partly cloudy situation with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, and maybe an isolated morning shower. Thursday night could see a few clouds with lows in the lower to middle 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Friday finally features sunny skies and lower humidity as highs hit the lower to middle 80s. Mostly clear Friday night with lows again ranging from the lower to middle 60s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is only promising us one nicer day so far, with Saturday looking mostly sunny with comfortable low to middle 80s and relatively lower humidity again. Clouds may pick up a bit Saturday night with lows ranging in the 60s. Sunday could manage to be a nicer story, but for now an approaching weather system offers a partly sunny morning, mostly cloudy afternoon, and a chance of afternoon to evening showers as highs run into the low 80s. Confidence: Low-Medium

