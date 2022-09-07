D.C.-area forecast: Cloudier and cooler today, then brighter and nicer late week

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 6/10: Pleasant mid- to upper 70s for highs, but points off for plenty of clouds, a few showers and lingering humidity. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler, a few showers. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of isolated shower. Lows: Low to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Slight shower chance, becoming partly sunny, a little less humid. Highs: Near 80. Forecast in detail A less stressful commute weather-wise this morning than yesterday’s soggy affair, although a few showers are still possible today with plenty of clouds and lingering mugginess. Cooler 70s today should bump a bit higher with brighter skies tomorrow, followed by a sunny and superb Friday and Saturday with lower humidity. Could see increasing clouds Sunday with a chance of showers.

Today (Wednesday): Cooler air remains in place today with mostly cloudy skies, a few showers possible, and afternoon highs only topping out in the mid- to upper 70s. Still fairly humid (dew points in the mid-60s) with a bit of a breeze at times from the north-northeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Still the chance of an isolated shower. Otherwise mostly cloudy and still somewhat muggy with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Some morning clouds and a slight chance of a shower. But otherwise turning partly sunny and a little less humid (dew points dropping into the low 60s). Temperatures are pretty comfortable with afternoon highs near 80 and light winds from the north-northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Should be a really nice evening to be out and about, with clearing skies and temperatures falling back through the 70s. Again, fairly comfortable with the somewhat lower humidity and overnight lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Friday and Saturday look really nice! High pressure provides mostly sunny skies on Friday, perhaps only partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. The humidity is on the lower side with dew points near 60. Friday night lows settle near 60 to the mid-60s, then a touch warmer Saturday night with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday should see highs headed for the low 80s again. But as high pressure moves off the coast, a light wind from the south starts to bring in more humid air. That could also mean increasing clouds on Sunday with a chance of showers returning to the forecast, especially by the afternoon. Confidence: Low-Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article