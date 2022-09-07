D.C.-area forecast: Cloudier and cooler today, then brighter and nicer late week

Today (Wednesday): Cooler air remains in place today with mostly cloudy skies, a few showers possible, and afternoon highs only topping out in the mid- to upper 70s. Still fairly humid (dew points in the mid-60s) with a bit of a breeze at times from the north-northeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Still the chance of an isolated shower. Otherwise mostly cloudy and still somewhat muggy with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...
Tomorrow (Thursday): Some morning clouds and a slight chance of a shower. But otherwise turning partly sunny and a little less humid (dew points dropping into the low 60s). Temperatures are pretty comfortable with afternoon highs near 80 and light winds from the north-northeast. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Should be a really nice evening to be out and about, with clearing skies and temperatures falling back through the 70s. Again, fairly comfortable with the somewhat lower humidity and overnight lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Friday and Saturday look really nice! High pressure provides mostly sunny skies on Friday, perhaps only partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. The humidity is on the lower side with dew points near 60. Friday night lows settle near 60 to the mid-60s, then a touch warmer Saturday night with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday should see highs headed for the low 80s again. But as high pressure moves off the coast, a light wind from the south starts to bring in more humid air. That could also mean increasing clouds on Sunday with a chance of showers returning to the forecast, especially by the afternoon. Confidence: Low-Medium