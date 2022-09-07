PM Update: Nicer into Thursday, with a passing shower possible

Clammy conditions around the city this afternoon kept temperatures from getting out of the 70s. To the west, showers were more persistent, adding at least a couple tenths of an inch of rain in spots such as Dulles. Rain was heavy enough well to the northwest — near and northwest of Frederick — to lead to some flooding this morning. There are no worries like that ahead, as any showers will tend to be quick and inconsequential from this point on.
Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Scattered showers will continue diminishing this evening. It will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight, with lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Winds will be light from the north.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Not too bad: It will be a mix of sun and clouds, with only a small chance of a quick shower. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Winds will be light out of the north, which will help keep humidity in check.
See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.
Rain: Numerous reports of flooding came in from around Hagerstown this morning. The airport there recorded almost 2.5 inches of rain in a few hours during midday. Multiple roads were flooded, with a number of drivers requiring rescue. Remember, when flooding is in your path: Turn around, don’t drown.
At 12:00 PM EDT, Hagerstown [Washington Co, MD] 911 CALL CENTER reports FLASH FLOOD. MULTIPLE FLOODED ROADWAYS REPORTED IN THE CITY OF HAGERSTOWN, MD. MULTIPLE CARS REPORTED TRAPPED IN THE ROAD DUE TO FLOODING. https://t.co/9mWj98Szkh— IEMBot LWX (@iembot_lwx) September 7, 2022
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.