PM Update: Nicer into Thursday, with a passing shower possible

Clammy conditions around the city this afternoon kept temperatures from getting out of the 70s. To the west, showers were more persistent, adding at least a couple tenths of an inch of rain in spots such as Dulles. Rain was heavy enough well to the northwest — near and northwest of Frederick — to lead to some flooding this morning. There are no worries like that ahead, as any showers will tend to be quick and inconsequential from this point on.