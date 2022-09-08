PM Update: Becoming clear, with plenty of sun on a warm Friday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We saw a lot of clouds overhead today before a crisp blue sky slowly unveiled itself this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 are a bit cooler than typical — just a slight taste of the season on the way. Changing things up, there should be a general lack of clouds tonight and tomorrow.

Through tonight: Most of the clouds of the day will dissipate with sunset. Under mainly clear skies overnight, temperatures should dip into the upper 50s to mid-60s for lows. There could be a patch of fog in the usual places.

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine should take over. With modest humidity and a light northeast wind, high temperatures will be mainly in the comfortable low and mid-80s.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Grass pollen is moderate. Weed pollen is low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.

Somber skies: Rainbows painted the London sky today after news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. A low-pressure system near the west coast of the United Kingdom sparked numerous showers across the region.

📸: Double rainbow appears as members of the public gather outside Buckingham Palace, with Queen Elizabeth II remaining under "medical supervision" at Balmoral Castle. https://t.co/aq9EW3N3k7 pic.twitter.com/T9KU1xMG3f — ABC News (@ABC) September 8, 2022

As the flag is lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle an incredible rainbow appears over the castle, for a few minutes and then just like that it was gone…. pic.twitter.com/nOIQCAxWQQ — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) September 8, 2022

Rainbow at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/qHNJMcj5UH — Andy Lines (@andylines) September 8, 2022

