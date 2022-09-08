D.C.-area forecast: Increasing sunshine and pleasant warmth next three days

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: Waning summer warmth is the rule, not too hot and not too cool. Express forecast Today: Clouds, some sun, moderate humidity. Highs: 76-80

Tonight: Mostly clear and nearly calm. Lows: 58-64

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, minimal breeze, comfortable humidity. Highs: 80-84 Forecast in detail The next three days offer comfortable warmth while humidity is held in check. Don’t miss the rising harvest moon Friday evening! Clouds and a few showers start to sneak back into the area from the south Sunday but probably won’t be a dealbreaker for outside activities.

Today (Thursday): Light winds from the north are just enough to push humidity down to pleasant levels (dew points in the low 60s). While some intervals of sunshine are possible, especially in the afternoon, clouds keep highs mainly in the upper 70s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clearing skies and calm winds allow lows to drop to near 60 in our cooler areas to the mid-60s downtown. A few patches of fog aren’t out of the question. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds pop up from time to time, but sunshine dominates. A breeze from the east is barely noticeable. Highs are mainly in the low 80s and humidity remains moderate. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Be sure to gaze off to the southeast in the evening to see the harvest moon rise, accompanied by Jupiter and Saturn on either side. The clear skies aid viewing through the night. Lows dip from around 60 in our cooler areas to the mid-60s downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday is a winner with lots of sun, relatively low humidity and light winds. Highs reach the low 80s and overnight lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Clouds roll in from the south and humidity creeps up Sunday morning. Intermittent showers are possible, with highs in the upper 70s. Showers dissipate in the evening with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is partly cloudy and still more humid but highs are only in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers could pop up anytime. Confidence: Medium

