D.C.-area forecast: Warm with sun today and tomorrow, and rain likely Sunday

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Sunshine, light breezes and slightly above-average temperatures are going to combine for a super September day. Dew points even dip into the comfortable 50s. Express forecast Today: Sunny with a light breeze. Highs: Around 80 to mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Near 80 to low 80s.

Sunday: Clouds, occasional showers. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s. Forecast in detail What a fantastic end to the week. Enjoy today, as it’s the best weather day of this forecast! Really, the next two days should be pretty excellent. Looking ahead to rain starting as early as the predawn hours Sunday and continuing as late as Tuesday, we may see patchy flooding with possible downpours late Sunday and Monday.

Today (Friday): Skies should remain mostly clear, with perhaps a bit of haze from wildfire smoke moving in from the north. A very light easterly breeze likely stays under 10 mph. High temperatures aim for around 80 degrees, with a few mid-80s possible in the typically warmer spots. Dew points dip into the comfortable 50s for a while! In other words, you probably won’t feel the humidity. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear until right before dawn, when some low clouds and fog could develop. The harvest moon rises in the southeast during the evening and will have Jupiter and Saturn on either side. Low temperatures may get as cool as the upper 50s outside the Beltway, with a few mid-60s near larger bodies of water and downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Any early fog dissipates to reveal a bit of morning sunshine before increasing clouds take over during the afternoon. High temperatures may be held back near 80 in cloudier spots, with low 80s in most locations locally. A touch of humidity is back, but it’s not bad. Dew points in the low to mid-60s. Breezes are fairly light, with an easterly component most of the day. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds may continue to increase. A shower is possible after midnight, in the early morning hours. Regionwide low temperatures bottom out in the 60s, with slowly rising humidity. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Clouds and showers rule the day. Rain intensity could pick up as the day wears on, and it could even produce some flooding downpours. We will monitor. Somewhat cooler but clammy high temperatures top out in the mid- to upper 70s. Totals should amount to at least a half-inch, but a couple inches can’t be ruled out in the most persistent rainfall zones. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Rain chances continue, but intensity and area coverage have some question marks. We could have only a few showers, or downpours could recharge for the overnight hours. Either way, it’s trending less rainy between midnight and dawn. Muggy low temperatures may only hit the mid-60s to around 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Clouds and rain chances may continue Monday and Tuesday, but chances for flooding downpours should ebb. In this damp, cloudy scenario, high temperatures would be only able to get to the sticky mid-70s to around 80 degrees. Stay tuned as we get closer and learn details on timing, rain amounts and intensity. Things could still change a bit. Confidence: Medium

