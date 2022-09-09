PM Update: Pleasant through Saturday, then a showery Sunday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There was plenty of low-humidity sunshine out there today. Highs around 80 or in the low 80s felt pretty nice! Although there are more clouds in our forecast tomorrow, we’ll stay dry until tomorrow night or early Sunday. Sunday could try to be a washout, but hopefully we’ll see some breaks in the rain at times. If you can, definitely get any outdoor weekend plans out of the way tomorrow.

Through Tonight: We start the night clear, but probably see more clouds develop with time. Lows range from near 60 to the mid-60s. Winds are out of the east, around five mph.

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s a mix of sun and clouds, perhaps leaning toward clouds. Humidity is back up a bit. Still not much of a bother, though. Highs aren’t too far from 80. Winds blow from the southeast around five mph.

Sunday: Showers arrive Saturday night and probably continue for most of Saturday. It may not rain all the time, but some of it could be heavy, potentially leading to some localized flooding. Temperatures likely get stuck in the 70s thanks to all the clouds and rain around. Rainfall totals of 0.5 to 1 inch seem a good bet, with some spots seeing more. Winds blow lightly from the south.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Weed pollen is moderate/high. Tree and grass pollen are low.

