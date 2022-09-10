D.C.-area forecast: Decent today as clouds increase, but drippy tomorrow

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Pretty pleasant. Probably too cloudy to go much higher. Showers should hold off until after sunset. Express forecast Today: Variable cloudiness. Highs: Near 80 to low 80s.

Tonight: Cloudy, with showers developing. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Periodic showers or rain. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s. Forecast in detail It’s a half and half kind of weekend. For most folks, today is probably the most enjoyable half. I’m sure someone out there will be happy tomorrow features a good deal of rain and clouds, too. You can tell fall is taking hold when we get these split weekend setups, plus of course the cooler temperatures.

Today (Saturday): We’ll see a good deal more cloudiness today compared to Friday. Clouds should tend to be somewhat thin for much of the day, so it’s veiled but perhaps not a total block of rays. Temperatures rise to 80 or into the low 80s. Humidity is up a bit — enough to be felt but not a huge bother. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Clouds lower and thicken into the evening and night. Raindrops may be in the area by late evening, with odds of them being plentiful growing toward dawn. Lows make the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Sunday): Periods of rain or numerous showers seem a good bet through much of the day. The heaviest stuff might tend to favor the morning to midday, with intensity and coverage dwindling thereafter. Hard to say that for sure just yet though. High temperatures are in the mid- and upper 70s. We’re still looking at about a half inch to an inch for most of the area, but some spots could end up closer to two inches. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Rain intensity is way down from the day. It might just be some drizzle much of the time, but a few passing showers are possible as well. Lows are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Showers could continue through Monday. By this point, any rain is lighter and less consistent, with some extended breaks a good bet. Still, it’s hard to enjoy another rather cloudy one. Highs are near 80 or into the low 80s. Confidence: Medium

By Tuesday, rain odds should be low and some additional sunshine may show itself. Temperatures reach pleasant highs around 80. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article