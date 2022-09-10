PM Update: Steady rain develops overnight

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

*Coastal Flood Advisory for D.C. through tonight* A slow moving area of low pressure is about to make things a bit wet around these parts over the next few days. Steady rain will develop overnight and persist through much of Sunday morning. Though I do think most of us will escape with a relatively dry afternoon tomorrow, chances for showers and even a stray thunderstorm will remain through the first few days of next week.

Through tonight: Clouds will continue to increase this evening, with skies becoming overcast overnight. Shower chances will increase after midnight, and especially toward the predawn hours. Temperatures will be on the mild side, with lows around 70 degrees with near 100 percent humidity. Areas of patchy fog will be likely with an east wind at 5 mph.



Tomorrow (Sunday): Steady rain should be falling by daybreak and will last through much of the morning. Areas of fog will also be in play during the morning. The precipitation will shift north by the afternoon, but the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-70s, with a light southeast wind at 5-10 mph. Shower chances will continue Sunday night, with temperatures near 70 degrees and humidity levels close to 100 percent.

See Ian Livingston's forecast through the weekend.

