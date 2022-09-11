D.C.-area forecast: Sunday showers heavy at times through midday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2/10: Rain and clouds may dampen spirits for the back end of the weekend. A good day for indoor activities, even though showers may diminish during the afternoon. Express forecast Today: Showers and periods of heavy rain. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Tonight: Cloudy and damp with a few showers, drizzle. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, warmer, p.m. showers/storms. Highs: Low 80s. Forecast in detail Hopefully you enjoyed the dry first half of the weekend because showers are likely this morning into early afternoon, with some periods of heavier rain. This unsettled pattern sticks around tomorrow as low pressure and an approaching cold front touch off scattered showers and storms later in the day, so have the umbrella on hand. Better weather should arrive as we get into midweek.

Today (Sunday): Showers are heavy at times during the morning and should continue into the early afternoon with a thunderstorm possible, as afternoon highs stall in the mid- to upper 70s. (However, note that the steadier and heavier showers may tend to veer east of Fauquier, Loudoun and Frederick counties.) Could see isolated areas of flooding because of the saturated ground, and half an inch to an inch of rain is possible in some areas. Showers should become more intermittent after 2 or 3 p.m. (except for Southern Maryland) as skies remain mostly cloudy. Not a bad day to cozy up with a good book and stay inside. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Could see another burst of steadier showers and maybe a thundershower as we head toward and into the evening. Just an isolated shower and periods of drizzle overnight. Cloudy skies continue, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek …

Tomorrow (Monday): Models are trending a bit drier for Monday morning into early afternoon. In fact, the morning commute looks relatively quiet, despite plenty of clouds and still the chance of an isolated shower. But rain chances increase again after about 3 p.m., and especially late afternoon into evening, as an approaching cold front could spark scattered showers and storms. Afternoon highs should reach the low 80s, not too far off from the average for this time of year. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms remain possible during the evening before diminishing overnight. Overnight lows are in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

This unsettled pattern starts to break up by Tuesday. We may still have a lingering shower, or at least damp pavement and considerable clouds, early Tuesday. But we should turn partly sunny by the afternoon. Daytime highs register in the low 80s, with decreasing humidity.

We’ll need the sunglasses once again for Wednesday, as high pressure provides mostly sunny skies and seasonable highs in the low to mid-80s. Should feel quite comfortable with lower humidity (dew points in the 50s), so be sure to get out and enjoy! Thursday looks pretty good, too, as mostly sunny and dry conditions continue.

Dan Stillman contributed to this forecast

GiftOutline Gift Article