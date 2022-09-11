PM Update: Muggy tonight with showers and storms probable late Monday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Most of the precipitation fell in the overnight hours last night into this morning, leaving much of this afternoon cloudy but dry. I wouldn’t call it very comfortable weather though, as a tropical air mass is keeping things quite muggy. After a foggy morning tomorrow, the next round of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and into the evening. But that should be the end of it, as a refreshing air mass moves in by Tuesday.

Through tonight: Skies will remain overcast and humidity levels will stay elevated overnight. Some isolated showers may pop up, but most of the organized shower activity should occur outside of the immediate Washington area. Temperatures will settle right around 70 degrees, with 100 percent humidity and areas of fog.



Tomorrow (Monday): A foggy and muggy start to the day. The fog will eventually lift, but skies should remain mostly overcast, with some possible breaks in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with continued high humidity. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop in the mid- to late afternoon. A few storms could be severe. Heavy rain will be the main threat and some isolated damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out. Scattered showers and a stray storm or two continue tomorrow night, with lows in the mid-60s.

See Molly Robey's forecast through the week.

The big what-if: It’s been talked about before, but since today is the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, it’s worth mentioning again. Skies were so clear on that fateful morning because a huge high pressure system had parked itself over the East Coast, and in doing so, shunted the massive Hurricane Erin out to sea. What if this storm had been able to track closer to the coast?

