PM Update: Strong storms drop locally heavy rain into evening

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Flood watch from 5 p.m. until midnight * Muggy conditions have primed us for the potential for a few heavy showers and storms this afternoon and evening. A persistent storm or two could lead to some localized flooding, given rainfall rates of up to 1 to 3 inches per hour. There’s also a bit of a severe storm risk, with the potential for a few damaging wind gusts or even a quick tornado, especially south. Once we get through this mess, plan on increasing weather bliss.

Through Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are a risk through the evening. While many spots don’t see much, a few could pick up several inches of rain in a short period, perhaps leading to a bit of flooding. Remember to “turn around, don’t drown” if you come across flooded roadways. Storms should tend to taper off within a few hours after sunset, with a few more showers possible overnight. Temperatures range across the 60s as cooler and drier air begins to filter in late.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Nicer weather starts moving into town. You’ll notice a considerable drop in humidity by morning. Sunshine may prove a bit self-defeating, with abundant cold air aloft leading to some more cloud development. We should at least see partial sunshine, though. High temperatures are near 80. Winds are from the west around five to 10 mph.

See Jason Samenow's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: The last 24-hour count for pollen was washed out by rain Sunday.

