D.C.-area forecast: Storms threaten later today, gorgeous weather follows

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 3/10: 80s for highs aren’t bad, but the humidity is gross and some late-day storms could pack a punch. Express forecast Today: Fog early, some sun. Storm chance late. Highs: 80 to 85.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms, some heavy. Lows: Near 65.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds and humidity. Highs: Near 80. Forecast in detail Once we get through today — which is soupy, steamy and potentially stormy — the weather this week is pretty darn nice. Most days offer abundant sunshine, comfortably warm afternoons and pleasant evenings. Mid-September is historically the beginning of one of the nicest times of the year, and this year looks to play the part.

Today (Monday): Areas of fog are a good bet early before skies slowly brighten through the course of the morning. Skies should be partly sunny in the afternoon, helping to heat us up to around 80 to 85 degrees amid light winds from the south (5 to 10 mph). It’s awfully muggy, with dew points in the low 70s, and that humidity could help fuel showers and storms by late in the afternoon, especially in our western areas. A few storms could be severe with damaging winds and very heavy rain. There’s also the outside chance of a brief tornado. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers and storms become more probable areawide during the evening and some could be intense, producing a few pockets of flooding. While rain coverage decreases overnight, a few widely scattered showers will remain possible, with lows near 65. Light winds from the south switch to out of the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The day may start off cloudy and we can’t rule out a lingering shower. But clouds decrease and sunshine increases as the day wears on, while humidity declines (dew points fall from the 60s into the 50s). Highs are near 80 with light winds from the west (around 5 to 10 mph). Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We’ll have clear skies, and it will be delightful as refreshing air continues to spill into the region. Lows range from the mid- to upper 50s in our cooler areas to the low 60s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

The outlook for Wednesday through Friday looks magnificent. Partly to mostly sunny skies dominate for the duration, and highs each day are mostly in the low 80s, while humidity remains in check (dew points in the 50s to near 60). The nights are mainly clear and comfortable with lows from the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend could turn out quite well, too, but there are a couple of wrinkles. First, a zone of low pressure developing off the Southeast coast probably stays far enough to our east not to be a problem, but we’ll need to watch it, especially Saturday. Second, a zone of high pressure off the Northeast coast could send moisture and maybe some low clouds our way, especially by Sunday. For now, I’ll call for partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s both days, but the forecast could shift. Confidence: Medium

