PM Update: Seasonably cool tonight, and beautiful Wednesday

Temperatures made it to near or above 80 this afternoon as west-northwest winds whisked away humidity. Dew points — a measure of humidity in the air — were about 20 degrees lower than Monday’s muggy stuff. Certainly noticeable! This weather perfection is set to continue into tomorrow. Tonight, lots of spots should dip below 60.

Through Tonight: Any clouds of the day tend to dissipate with sunset. Skies are then mainly clear through the remainder of the night. Temperatures make it into the 50s in most spots tonight, with a range of lows from about 53 to 61, from the coolest suburbs to the city center.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Pretty much wall-to-wall sunshine. It’s a cool start, but high temperatures are right around 80. With low humidity, it’ll feel quite delightful. Winds are from the north-northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

See Matt Rogers's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Weed pollen is low/moderate. Tree and grass pollens are low.

Never-ending summer? Odds seem to be growing for a late-season heat wave next week. Temperatures could approach 90 in the area as soon as this weekend, with perhaps several days of near or above 90 possible into the workweek. The National Blend of Models forecast below is toasty, but it’s on the cool side compared with some modeling that pushes the area to the mid-90s or so in the middle of next week. Our average final 90-degree day in the city is Sept. 12.

