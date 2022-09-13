D.C.-area forecast: A burst of nice weather begins today

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Clouds exit, humidity plummets. Express forecast Today: Decreasing clouds. Highs: 79 to 84.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Lows: 55 to 63.

Tomorrow: Beautiful sunshine. Highs: 78 to 82. Forecast in detail We are on the cusp of some spectacular September weather that offers a long string of nice days. Humidity starts its free fall today and stays low through the workweek. Mugginess starts to slowly climb back this weekend, but it remains rather nice overall.

Today (Tuesday): A lingering shower is possible early and clouds may hang around some in the morning. But it turns partly sunny by the afternoon as high reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity dips much lower by the late morning into afternoon, with dew points falling into the comfortable 50s. Light winds blow from the west and northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Light breezes come from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s a very nice day with comfortably low humidity as highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Light winds are from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s along with light winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday and Friday continue to benefit from comfortably warm high pressure. Both days feature mostly sunny days and mostly clear nights with relatively low humidity. Highs are mostly in the low 80s, with lows mainly ranging from the mid-50s in the outer suburbs to mid-60s in the city. Confidence: High

The weekend continues the mostly pleasant narrative. Saturday looks sunny and Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny as highs reach the low to mid-80s both days. Humidity starts a small incline, but it’s not really noticeable until maybe Sunday afternoon (when dew points return to near 60). Saturday night lows should be in the upper 50s to mid-60s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High

