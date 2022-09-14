PM Update: Excellent weather persists through Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures continue to run on the cool side of normal. Given highs around 80, minimal humidity and tons of blue sky, it’s hard to complain. If you liked today, you’ll love tomorrow, as it’s more of the same. First, tonight might be slightly less cool than last night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: It’s a nice evening to be out and about. Temperatures are in the mid-70s by sunset. Skies should stay mainly clear through the night. Lows range from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. Winds are light from the north-northwest.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Plan on a near copy of today. Blue skies, with just a few clouds at times. High temperatures are pretty close to 80. Humidity is still low, so it’s not an issue. Winds are out of the north at about 5 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high, as is grass pollen and weed pollen. Tree pollen is low/moderate.

Autumn’s advance: I have found myself dreaming of fall lately.

The very first inklings of color are starting to develop and push south. In Alaska, fall has already taken hold. It’s usually a short one up there.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article