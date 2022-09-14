D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and spectacular for several straight days

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 10/10: Terrific trifecta of blue skies, pleasant warmth and comfortable humidity. And it could be the first of multiple perfect scores in a row! Express forecast Today: Sunny and super nice. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Sunny and super nice, again. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s. Forecast in detail Break out the fall season superlatives, because we’re staring at several days ahead of bright sunshine, blue skies and fairly low humidity. The only real catch with this forecast is that we’re borderline hot by Sunday (upper 80s), which could be a preview of highs flirting with 90 next week.

Today (Wednesday): A nice comfortable start this morning as temperatures rise into and through the 60s. And then it’s nothing but beautiful sunshine as afternoon highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s with comfortable humidity (dew points in the 50s) and a light breeze from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: With clear skies continuing, evening temperatures fall back nicely through the 70s and into the 60s. Overnight lows dip to the upper 50s and low 60s with only a hint of humidity and a light wind from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): More of the same tomorrow, which is a good thing. It’s really a carbon copy of today, so you can reread above, or I’ll repeat it here: Sunny skies and comfortable humidity, with highs again in the upper 70s to low 80s and a light wind from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies and even a touch cooler than tonight with low humidity. Lows drop down to the mid-50s to near 60 with a very light or calm wind. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure dominates Friday to Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures should gradually edge higher, but remain rather pleasant, with Friday highs in the low 80s, Saturday highs in the mid-80s and Sunday highs in the upper 80s. The humidity remains mostly in check (dew points mainly in the mid-50s to near 60) with nighttime lows in the mid-50s to low 60s.

