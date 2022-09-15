D.C.-area forecast: Plenty of sun through the weekend, with building warmth

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 10/10: No need for a spiel, this weather is ideal. Express forecast Today: Sunny, low humidity, light winds. Highs: 78 to 82.

Tonight: Clear and calm. Lows: 54 to 58.

Tomorrow: Sunny, calm winds, low humidity. Highs: 79 to 83. Forecast in detail Embrace this perfect early fall weather for the next two days with plenty of sun and low humidity! The weekend is almost as nice, but temperatures do creep up. Some spots could near 90 by Sunday. For those ready for cooler days, you’ll have to wait at least a week.

Today (Thursday): Clouds will be in short supply with a sun-filled day on tap. Light north breezes and low humidity add to the enjoyment. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies allow favorable viewing of the moon and Mars atop Orion for insomniacs or early risers. Winds are nearly calm, and lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Another day of wall-to-wall sun and very low humidity with calm winds. Highs top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Take advantage of the calm evening with readings in the 70s and find an outdoor spot to enjoy. Overnight lows are mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday is more of the same, with low humidity and calm winds under sunny skies. Highs creep up to the low to mid-80s, so dress light! Overnight lows are mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

Things heat up on Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and — you guessed it — sunny skies. Humidity is still not significant, and breezes are light. Overnight lows still fall to the low to mid-60s as we close in on a full 12 hours of darkness. Confidence: High

GiftOutline Gift Article