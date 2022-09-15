D.C.-area forecast: Plenty of sun through the weekend, with building warmth

Today (Thursday): Clouds will be in short supply with a sun-filled day on tap. Light north breezes and low humidity add to the enjoyment. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clear skies allow favorable viewing of the moon and Mars atop Orion for insomniacs or early risers. Winds are nearly calm, and lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Another day of wall-to-wall sun and very low humidity with calm winds. Highs top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Take advantage of the calm evening with readings in the 70s and find an outdoor spot to enjoy. Overnight lows are mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Saturday is more of the same, with low humidity and calm winds under sunny skies. Highs creep up to the low to mid-80s, so dress light! Overnight lows are mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High
Things heat up on Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and — you guessed it — sunny skies. Humidity is still not significant, and breezes are light. Overnight lows still fall to the low to mid-60s as we close in on a full 12 hours of darkness. Confidence: High