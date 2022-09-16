D.C.-area forecast: Sunny through the weekend as temperatures warm each day

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 10/10: Sunny, not humid, barely a breeze. Ignore any afternoon clouds or haze, if any develop. Get outside and enjoy! Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny and mostly calm. Highs: Around 80 to low 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Slight breeze. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, slight breeze. Highs: Mid-80s to around 90. Forecast in detail We eke out at least one more day of subjective ‘10/10’ perfection. Temperatures are creeping up this weekend, but sunshine should dominate, and humidity stays tame even as we eye the 90-degree mark as soon as Sunday. Sorry to tell gardeners and farmers that rain chances, even early next week, appear measly as of now.

Today (Friday): Warm, sunny and still not humid (dew points under 60 degrees). Seems like essentially Potomac perfection to me. Highs again will mainly be in the lower 80s. High temperatures top out around 80 degrees to lower 80s. Just a whisper of breeze, barely noticeable, and variable in source direction. A few afternoon clouds are possible but unlikely to subtract from our enjoyment. Smoke that’s higher up, elevated, in our atmosphere from Western wildfires may also create some haze. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies team up with light breezes. Evening 70s should bottom out in the mid-50s to low 60s before dawn. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Humidity should stay tolerable one more day as temperatures tick up at least a couple degrees, into the low to mid-80s. A couple of afternoon southerly breezes could gust around 15 mph. Skies are mostly sunny. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Breezes should calm a bit and skies remain mostly clear. Predawn low temperatures should dip into the upper 50s to low 60s. Humidity may climb a tad. Confidence: High

Sunday: Some sense of heat returns, with a bit of humidity. High temperatures get into at least the mid-80s, as it appears now but a few spots could reach 90 degrees. Skies should be mostly sunny and breezes light to barely moderate at times. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies should be mostly clear with low temperatures aiming for the 60s regionwide. Confidence: Medium-High

Heat may temporarily peak on Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures aiming for upper 80s to low 90s. Skies may not be as sunny as we’ve seen recently, but still looking mostly sunny overall. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but so far nothing widespread or long lasting appears likely. Confidence: Medium-High

