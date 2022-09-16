D.C.-area forecast: Sunny through the weekend as temperatures warm each day

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Warm, sunny and still not humid (dew points under 60 degrees). Seems like essentially Potomac perfection to me. Highs again will mainly be in the lower 80s. High temperatures top out around 80 degrees to lower 80s. Just a whisper of breeze, barely noticeable, and variable in source direction. A few afternoon clouds are possible but unlikely to subtract from our enjoyment. Smoke that’s higher up, elevated, in our atmosphere from Western wildfires may also create some haze. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear skies team up with light breezes. Evening 70s should bottom out in the mid-50s to low 60s before dawn. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Humidity should stay tolerable one more day as temperatures tick up at least a couple degrees, into the low to mid-80s. A couple of afternoon southerly breezes could gust around 15 mph. Skies are mostly sunny. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Breezes should calm a bit and skies remain mostly clear. Predawn low temperatures should dip into the upper 50s to low 60s. Humidity may climb a tad. Confidence: High
Sunday: Some sense of heat returns, with a bit of humidity. High temperatures get into at least the mid-80s, as it appears now but a few spots could reach 90 degrees. Skies should be mostly sunny and breezes light to barely moderate at times. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday night: Skies should be mostly clear with low temperatures aiming for the 60s regionwide. Confidence: Medium-High
Heat may temporarily peak on Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures aiming for upper 80s to low 90s. Skies may not be as sunny as we’ve seen recently, but still looking mostly sunny overall. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but so far nothing widespread or long lasting appears likely. Confidence: Medium-High