PM Update: Warming up through the weekend

Temperatures dipped into the 50s in D.C. this morning for the first time since mid-June. While that’s a sign of the season to come, it’s not much of a sign of what’s coming in the shorter term. Instead, we’ll see temperatures begin to rise this weekend. Humidity will stay on the low side, thankfully. That said, we could be tickling 90 by Monday. That’s pretty hot for late September. Enjoy the blissful stuff while we’ve got it.

Through Tonight: Mostly clear conditions will continue. It will be a pleasant evening, with readings into the low or mid-70s around sunset. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s for lows. Winds will be light and variable.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We may see more in the way of clouds than recent days, but sunshine should still handily win out. If nothing else, it’s a bit of a sign that more summerlike air is moving in. Highs will be mainly in the low and mid-80s. Winds will be from the south around 5 mph. Humidity will remain low enough not to be much bother.

Sunday: As high pressure begins to flex, sunshine will dominate. Temperatures will shoot for the upper 80s for highs. Winds will blow lightly from the south.

Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are moderate/high. Grass and tree pollen are low/moderate.

