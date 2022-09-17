D.C.-area forecast: The last weekend of summer will feel the part

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: Temperatures heading back above average. Otherwise, a taste of summer without the humidity! Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60 to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s. Forecast in detail Our average high is about 80 degrees and falling half a degree a day. Keep that in mind as we spend the days to come in temperatures consistently, and, at times, considerably above normal. The good news is that it might be the last blast of true summertime heat. In another few weeks, getting temperatures to rise so high becomes increasingly difficult. Of course, with heat these days, you don’t want to give it a reason to do weird stuff.

Today (Saturday): Clouds should be more numerous than recent days. That said, they’re probably not too numerous, and may be most common in the morning. Humidity is still low, but getting toward the low end of moderate, so you may notice it a bit. Highs in the low to mid-80s feel pretty good as a light wind from the south blows. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Another beautiful evening. Temperatures are falling through the low and mid-70s around sunset. Under mainly clear skies, low temperatures range from the upper 50s to mid-60s. Light south winds become calm. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): High pressure begins to flex, so clouds are again hard to find. We’re getting deeper into this summerlike air mass. High temperatures end up in the mid- and upper 80s. Winds are from the south and southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mainly clear skies persist. It’s another nice evening to be out and about! Low temperatures range across the 60s. Light south winds pump dew points deeper into the 60s, so humidity is becoming increasingly noticeable. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Partly to mostly sunny Saturday. With humidity up a bit, temperatures rising to highs near 90 feel a bit hotter. We’re cruising toward fall in style. Confidence: Medium-High

This weather pattern doesn’t want to offer us much in the way of weather, other than sunshine at least. More of the same Tuesday. Since it’s further out, the range of temperatures is a little less certain. Let’s say mid-80s to near 90. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article