D.C.-area forecast: The last weekend of summer will feel the part

Today (Saturday): Clouds should be more numerous than recent days. That said, they’re probably not too numerous, and may be most common in the morning. Humidity is still low, but getting toward the low end of moderate, so you may notice it a bit. Highs in the low to mid-80s feel pretty good as a light wind from the south blows. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Another beautiful evening. Temperatures are falling through the low and mid-70s around sunset. Under mainly clear skies, low temperatures range from the upper 50s to mid-60s. Light south winds become calm. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): High pressure begins to flex, so clouds are again hard to find. We’re getting deeper into this summerlike air mass. High temperatures end up in the mid- and upper 80s. Winds are from the south and southwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Mainly clear skies persist. It’s another nice evening to be out and about! Low temperatures range across the 60s. Light south winds pump dew points deeper into the 60s, so humidity is becoming increasingly noticeable. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Partly to mostly sunny Saturday. With humidity up a bit, temperatures rising to highs near 90 feel a bit hotter. We’re cruising toward fall in style. Confidence: Medium-High
This weather pattern doesn’t want to offer us much in the way of weather, other than sunshine at least. More of the same Tuesday. Since it’s further out, the range of temperatures is a little less certain. Let’s say mid-80s to near 90. Confidence: Medium