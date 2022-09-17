PM Update: Loads of sunshine and warmth on Sunday.

The weather around these parts could not have been more agreeable today. A large area of high pressure is in control over much of the East Coast, which is not such a bad thing for the last official weekend of the summer. Tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine and some borderline hot temperatures. But with little humidity to speak of and the sun strength in late September mode, we think most, if not all, will be quite comfortable.
Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies will clear out overnight, and we will be left with some pretty comfortable weather. Low temperatures will range from the upper 50s to low 60s, with manageable levels of humidity and light winds from the south at 5 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be mostly sunny skies from the jump tomorrow. Winds will become a bit more southwesterly, which should help temperatures reach the mid 80s, but with continued manageable levels of humidity. It will be clear and mild tomorrow night with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.