D.C.-area forecast: Mostly sunny and very warm through midweek

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: Blue skies and warmer highs. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, fairly comfortable. Lows: Mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, isolated p.m. storm? Highs: Upper 80s to near 90. Forecast in detail These sunny and comfortably warm conditions have been a real mid-September treat, although today might start to get a little too warm for some of you. No significant threat for rain over the next few days, so hopefully you can schedule in some outdoor plans or maybe tend to the garden. Be sure to water the mums, these above-average temperatures will scorch them quick.

Today (Sunday): Grab the sunglasses and water if you plan to spend time outdoors. We’ll see plenty of sunshine as a southerly breeze around 5 to 10 mph continues to usher in warmer and a bit more humid air. But we’re still safely below mid-summer mugginess levels with highs climbing to the mid- to upper 80s, which feel rather warm in the afternoon sun. Confidence: High

Tonight: Still feeling slightly humid, but overall not a bad night to open the windows. Overnight lows drop back to the mid-60s, with partly to mostly clear skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly sunny skies and warmer with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90, which is about 10 degrees above average. Humidity remains in the low to moderate range. Could see increasing mid-afternoon clouds and can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm late afternoon or evening due to a frontal boundary nearby. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A spotty shower or thundershower is still possible during the evening. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy with overnight lows a touch warmer than tonight, in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Tuesday morning could feature a few clouds, but sunshine returns for the afternoon. The humidity rises into the moderate range (dew points in the mid-60s), with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Wednesday looks even hotter with highs near 90, continued moderate humidity and a slight chance of a late-day storm. Confidence: Medium-High

We’ll be keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Fiona. But at this point, most models keep Fiona away from the U.S. East Coast.

