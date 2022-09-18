PM Update: Hotter and more humid on Monday

Just a few more official days of summer left, and the weather has been quite cooperative. A massive high pressure system, which will keep Hurricane Fiona away from the U.S. mainland, has set up shop over the eastern half of the country. That means we are in store for several days of sunshine, warm temperatures and manageable humidity levels. So, not such a bad way to close out the summer season.
Through Tonight: A rather lovely night, with mostly clear and dry conditions. Temperatures will settle into the upper 50s to mid-60s, with just light wind from the southwest.
Tomorrow (Monday): Another mostly sunny day, with a noticeable uptick in temperatures and humidity. Winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph will help push temperatures into the upper 80s and close to 90 degrees in some spots. Humidity levels will be on the rise as well, especially toward the afternoon and evening hours. Mostly clear, warm and a bit muggy tomorrow night, with lows in the 60s.
