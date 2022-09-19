PM Update: Evening shower possible, then sunny and nice Tuesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors After a couple of days of low-humidity warmth, the added moisture in the air today made it feel considerably less comfortable. This is also the warmest of recent days, with highs in the mid- and upper 80s. A weak cold front is on the way. It won’t do a whole lot, but it might deliver a few raindrops as it passes, and it sets the stage for a nice Tuesday.

Through tonight: A brief shower is possible until the cold front totally clears the region this evening; most spots will stay dry. Lows will mainly be in the mid- to upper 60s. Light west winds will turn to from the northwest with time.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It will be another sun-filled day. Temperatures will mainly be in the mid-80s for highs. With dew points falling back into the 50s, humidity will be less noticeable than today. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 mph, with higher gusts.

See Jason Samenow's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores and weed pollen are both moderate/high. Tree and grass pollens are moderate.

California rain: Much-needed rain continues to fall on Northern California and surrounds. Widespread 1-2 inch totals have been tallied from near the San Francisco Bay area and northward toward the Oregon border, with some spots picking up more than that.

Soaking rain in the North Bay and a good wetting rain to locally heavy rain in the East Bay. Outer rain bands from the low west of the coast encountering downsloping and drying south wind from the Santa Cruz Mtns limiting rain totals across the Santa Clara Valley. 24 hour totals. pic.twitter.com/5EkGXKW6vs — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 19, 2022

Additional heavy totals have been found in the mountains in and around the Sierra Nevada, where additional heavy rainfall is likely today. While the rain is beneficial overall, it may cause debris flows in and around recent burn scars.

Rain estimates through 11pm tonight: note the focus of highest totals along the west slope of the Sierra into the Mosquito Fire burn area as well. (2/2) #CAwx 9/19/2022 https://t.co/2yLO7Cjxa5 pic.twitter.com/uALOOaPtDX — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) September 19, 2022

There’s even some snow at the highest elevations.

Take that there season o' fire! We be enjoyin' the white treasure ❄️from the sky! Due to new snowfall, the park highway be temporarily closed between the Kohm Yah-mah-nee Visitor Center an' Summit Lake. Oh an' 'appy talk like a gentleman o' fortune day! #TalkLikeaPirateDay pic.twitter.com/M8b4Yhu27c — Lassen Volcanic NP (@LassenNPS) September 19, 2022

