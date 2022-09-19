D.C.-area forecast: A few more hot days, then a taste of fall

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 6/10: A few more clouds, a little more humid and a little warmer than recent days. Still, not bad. Express forecast Today: Morning sun, some afternoon clouds. Warm. Highs: 84 to 88.

Tonight: Brief thundershower? Otherwise, partly cloudy. Lows: 62 to 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny, pleasantly warm. Highs: Near 85. Forecast in detail In a remarkable display of uniformity, high temperatures in Washington haven’t varied outside the range of 81 to 84 degrees for 11 days. We should finally break through that range today, tomorrow and Wednesday as highs step upward to between 85 and 90. But — after a transition day near 80 Thursday — temperatures tumble into the 70s, signaling more shifty weather.

Today (Monday): Sunny skies this morning become partly cloudy this afternoon. It’s a little more muggy than recent days (dew points in the low 60s), with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Light winds from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: We can’t rule out a stray shower or thundershower in the evening, but most spots are probably dry. Skies are partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A weak cool front will have passed Monday night, allowing humidity to decrease a bit (dew points slipping back into the 50s during the afternoon). Still, mostly sunny skies boost highs into the mid-80s with light winds from the northwest (around 5 to 10 mph). Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and comfortable, with lows near 60 in our cooler areas to the mid-60s downtown. Calm winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday might be the week’s warmest day, with highs into the upper 80s and a slight chance at 90. Humidity also increases somewhat, with dew points in the low 60s. Mostly clear and mild at night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

A cool front barges through the area on Thursday, offering a chance of showers. Before any rain, highs should reach the mid-70s to near 80. Turning breezy and much cooler late Thursday and Thursday night, with lows in the 50s areawide. Coincidentally, the cool air is pouring in, timed perfectly with the fall equinox (9:03 p.m.). Confidence: Medium

Friday and Saturday are fitting for the first full days of fall. Both days are mostly sunny, with highs from 70 to 75 with clear, cool nights in the 50s and even 40s in our cooler suburbs. Confidence: Medium

After a crisp start, Sunday is sunny and warmer, with highs near 80. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article