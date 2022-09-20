D.C.-area forecast: Two more hotter days before big late-week cooling

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Tuesday outperforms Monday with slightly lower temperatures and humidity Express forecast Today: Sunny, lowering humidity. Highs: 83 to 87.

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows: 58 to 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny, hotter, not too humid. Highs: 85 to 90. Forecast in detail This week offers a taste of summer heat and autumn cooling as we reach the mid- to upper 80s tomorrow (maybe 90) before a big cool front slices temperatures by as much as 20 degrees by Friday. The recurving Hurricane Fiona, far off the Atlantic Seaboard, helps pull in that cooler air before a pleasantly sunny final weekend of September featuring warm days and cool nights.

Today (Tuesday): Sunny skies with more comfortable humidity as afternoon highs range in the mid-80s. Dew points in the low 60s in the morning drift lower to the nice 50s by the afternoon. Generally light winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, though some marginally higher gusts are possible at times. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Another pleasant, mostly clear night, with lows in the upper 50s in the outer suburbs to the mid-60s in the city. Light winds from the northwest up to only about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Potentially the warmest to hottest day of the week as sunny skies drive highs into the mid- to upper 80s. A few locations may touch 90. Humidity is still fairly comfortable but could move a bit higher toward the moderate level, with afternoon dew points near 60 to the lower 60s. Light winds from the south and southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Becoming cloudy and staying on the warmer side as showers could arrive late at night. Lows range from the mid-60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday should see partly sunny conditions with a chance of showers again as a cool front approaches by afternoon. Highs range from the upper 70s to low 80s before cooling faster by late afternoon into evening. Clearing, breezy, and cooler Thursday night with lows from the upper 40s in the farther-out suburbs to the mid-50s in the city. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Friday features much cooler, autumnal conditions as highs only hit the upper 60s to around 70 as winds stay breezy, but sunshine dominates. Friday night continues the clear-sky streak with cool lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. Maybe a light jacket? Confidence: Medium-High

Another spectacular September weekend arrives next with sunny skies, warm days, cool nights and low humidity. Saturday should reach the lower to mid-70s for highs, with mid-70s to near 80 by Sunday. Lows Saturday night should be mostly in the 50s, but some crisp, outer-area 40s are still possible. Confidence: Medium-High

GiftOutline Gift Article