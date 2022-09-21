D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and warm today before tomorrow’s season-changing cold front

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: The sunshine and fairly low humidity might get us close to a perfect score if it were midsummer, but here in late September, upper 80s are too hot for some. Express forecast Today: Sunny and warm with fairly low humidity. Highs: Upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated shower late? Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, a few gusty showers and storms. Highs: Near 80. Forecast in detail If you’re one for the weather matching the season, then you’ll like this forecast. It’s still summer today and still feeling like summer, with highs well into the 80s. But right on cue, a strong late-September cold front arrives tomorrow, the same day as the fall equinox (at 9:03 p.m. Eastern time). That ushers in much cooler and refreshing air for Friday, our first full day of fall, before a mostly nice weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Sunny skies continue today with high pressure in control. It’s another day with fairly low humidity (dew points in the mid-50s to near 60) as afternoon highs top out in the upper 80s with light winds. Still no threat of rain. Confidence: High

Tonight: Turning partly cloudy and just a touch more humid with a light wind from the south. Also can’t rule out an isolated shower late this evening or overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Not a washout, but a few gusty showers and maybe a thundershower are possible late morning through early evening as our big cold front comes through. Partly sunny skies should help us climb back to the upper 70s and low 80s with briefly higher humidity, before the cooler and less humid air starts to arrive later in the day as winds turn gusty from the northwest (gusting around 30 to 40 mph). Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Any showers or storms should be gone by around sunset. That leaves us with clearing skies and a gusty breeze during the evening and overnight. Evening temperatures cool off quickly through the 60s with overnight lows bottoming in the low to mid-50s. Meanwhile, much drier air sends dew points plummeting into the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday is our first full day of fall, and the weather will certainly play the part. We’re sunny and breezy with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s and very low humidity. The wind should let up Friday night, and with clear skies, we’ll cool all the way down to the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: High

The weekend looks mostly fabulous. Saturday features solid sunshine with afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s, light winds and low humidity. Sunday trends warmer, but still with low humidity, as highs head for near 80. Much of Sunday should be mostly sunny, but an approaching cold front could bring increasing afternoon clouds with a shower possible by evening. Confidence: Medium-High

