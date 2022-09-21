PM Update: Some showers and storms ahead of strong Thursday cold front

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We’re closing in on the final toasty moments of the year. Today’s highs in the mid- and upper 80s are nearly 10 degrees above normal as fall takes hold. It’s certainly not out of the question that this is as warm as it gets until next spring. We’ll stay mild ahead of a cold front that passes the area Thursday. After that, it will definitely feel the part of the new season.

Through tonight: Clouds will increase this evening and into the night. There’s a small chance that a few showers or storms will work in late at night, but they should fall apart on approach to the area, so don’t bet on it. Low temperatures will be mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): A couple of showers and storms could be around during the morning and into early afternoon. One or two could be strong and any activity could dump locally heavy rain. High temperatures near 80 or perhaps as high as the mid-80s will come on the early side given a frontal passage in the midday to afternoon. Winds will turn feisty behind the front, blowing from the northwest around 10 to 20 mph, with some gusts in the 30-to-40-mph range. Temperatures will fall off before sunset on those winds.

Advertisement

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Weed and tree pollen are both low/moderate. Grass pollen is low.

New England Hurricane: It’s been 84 years since the strongest hurricane to strike New England made landfall. The “Long Island Express” in 1938 picked up that name because it raced north as fast as 60 mph on its way to shore on Sept. 21. Many trees were blown down, 50,000 structures damaged or destroyed, and more than 600 people lost their lives.

On September 21st, 1938, the most powerful hurricane to ever strike New England made landfall. This is a timeline recalling the events of 1938 New England Hurricane as accurate and complete as known. *A Thread* pic.twitter.com/I2oFhRvlj6 — Michael Ferragamo (@FerragamoWx) September 21, 2022

Today marks the 84th anniversary of the Great New England Hurricane, which made landfall as a Category 3 storm on this date in 1938. pic.twitter.com/wWiEc6eZbL — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 21, 2022

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article