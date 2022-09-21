Weather How Fiona was a different kind of storm than Maria

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Five years after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, killing thousands and triggering one of the largest blackouts in U.S. history, the island is now recovering after extreme rainfall and winds from Hurricane Fiona. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 72-hour precipitation amount 3 4 5 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 inches Hurricane Maria 2017 San Juan Arecibo Ponce Salinas Hurricane Fiona 2022 San Juan Arecibo Ponce Salinas 20 MILES 72 hour precipitation 3 4 5 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 inches Hurricane Maria 2017 San Juan Arecibo Ceiba Caguas Mayagüez Path of Maria Ponce Salinas Guayama Hurricane Fiona 2022 San Juan Arecibo Ceiba Caguas Mayagüez Ponce Salinas Guayama Path of Fiona 10 MILES 72-hour precipitation amount 3 4 5 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 inches Hurricane Maria 2017 San Juan Arecibo Caguas Mayagüez Ponce Guayama Salinas Hurricane Fiona 2022 San Juan Arecibo Caguas Mayagüez Ponce Guayama Salinas 20 MILES As Fiona moved just south of Puerto Rico, the southeast part of the island saw the most rainfall of the storm, with some areas getting at least 20 inches and a few spots receiving more than 25 inches. North of Ponce, the island’s second-largest city, a gauge recorded more than 32 inches. The storm’s core has pulled northwest away from the island, although a few downpours linger.

During Maria, Puerto Rico saw much more rainfall. Most of the island experienced major deluges. Some of the heaviest precipitation was concentrated in the mountainous areas in the island’s center, where it is most susceptible to landslides. Maria was also a faster moving storm, dropping a massive amount of rain in a 48 hour period.

Fiona was a Category 1 storm with 85 mph winds when it made landfall at Punta Tocon, in the southwest of the island after the center of the storm cut a path below the island. After passing Puerto Rico, the hurricane strengthened to a Category 3, its maximum sustained wind speeds increasing to 115 mph, the National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday.

Five years ago today, Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.



Two days ago, Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico.



This animation shows each storm via GOES ABI infrared imagery starting about 10 hours prior to landfall.



Non-comprehensive list of ways to help: https://t.co/LMR4zguB2f pic.twitter.com/ypJGcn7r6h — Dr. Kim Wood (@DrKimWood) September 20, 2022

In 2017 Maria slammed ashore near Yabucoa as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds, with the center of the storm completely crossing through the island. It was the first Category 4 storm to directly strike the island since 1932.

W. Craig Fugate, FEMA’s administrator during the Obama administration, said Maria and this week’s Hurricane Fiona are nonetheless quite distinct: Maria brought punishing winds that caused destruction across the entire island, while Fiona has triggered floods that have been devastating but appear to be more concentrated.

Advertisement

Maria Sept. 18, 2017 PUERTO RICO DOM. REP. 100 MILES Fiona Sept. 20, 2022 PUERTO RICO Maria Sept. 18, 2017 PUERTO RICO DOM. REP. 100 MILES Fiona Sept. 20, 2022 PUERTO RICO Fiona Maria Sept. 20, 2022 Sept. 18, 2017 PUERTO RICO DOM. REP. 100 MILES Fiona Maria Sept. 20, 2022 Sept. 18, 2017 PUERTO RICO DOM. REP. 100 MILES

Puerto Rico’s battered infrastructure — which was still being rebuilt after Maria — could make recovery from Fiona more difficult.

About this story

Satellite images from NASA.

Tim Meko contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article