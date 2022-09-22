PM Update: Much cooler tonight and Friday as autumn begins

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures reached the mid-70s to low 80s during the midday as a cold front passed the area. The few showers that popped up along it didn’t amount to a whole lot. The wind that has followed the front is quite the reminder that summer is over, with gusts pushing into the 35-mph range at times. It’ll increasingly feel the part of the new season on Friday.

Through Tonight: Skies fully clear with sunset and stay that way overnight. Temperatures will be dipping through the mid-60s around sunset as gusty winds from the northwest persist. Lows will end up in the upper 40s and lower 50s most spots. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts past 30 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): Lots of sun! It will be a crisp morning and a cool day. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Northwest winds will blow around 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Winds should diminish late.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Weed pollen, mold spores and tree pollen are all low/moderate. Grass pollen is low.

Cooling down: Friday could be the first day with a high in the 60s since May 24. The first day with a high below 70 in fall averages around Sept. 19 these days. Last year, we had to wait until Oct. 11 when the high was 69.

