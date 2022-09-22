D.C.-area forecast: Showers and gusty winds usher in autumn cooling late today

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 6/10: Not enough showers to spoil outdoor walks, but gusty winds just might on this fall equinox. Express forecast Today: Partly cloudy with midday showers possible; building gusty winds. Highs: 78-82

Tonight: Clearing with gusty winds and rapidly dropping temperatures. Lows: 47-53

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, still very breezy. Highs: 65-69 Forecast in detail The first real cold front of the season roars through today. As a result, fall kicks off tomorrow with almost a chill. The weekend is calmer, delightfully mild and dry. The next threat of showers should hold off until late Sunday.

Today (Thursday): Clouds build ahead of an approaching cold front, but showers are very limited. The best chance to get damp is probably around midday as the front pushes through. Winds increase from the northwest during the afternoon with gusts to 25 mph. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s occur midday before dropping off in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies clear and winds remain quite strong from the northwest with gusts to 35 mph likely. Temperatures drop off rapidly, with lows reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunny skies help to ease the morning chill, but gusty winds from the northwest keep it on the cool side. Highs are only in the mid-to-upper 60s for this first full day of fall. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Northwest winds finally lighten up in the evening under starry skies. Another chilly night is on tap, with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Sunshine in abundance, calm winds, and highs in the mid-70s make Saturday a day of perfection. Overnight lows hold in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: High

Sunday is trickier as a small storm approaches from the Great Lakes. Clouds are likely to gradually increase in the morning. Showers associated with the storm are likely to be scattered and light, and with just a bit of luck should hold off until late afternoon and evening. Highs are mainly in the mid-to-upper 7os and lows drop to the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Drying returns on Monday under partly cloudy skies. Highs are pleasantly in the mid-to-upper 70s. Confidence: Medium

