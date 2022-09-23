D.C.-area forecast: Breezy but comfortable below-average temperatures today

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): After a few early morning clouds, we have mostly sunny skies and some noticeable north-northwest breeze around 15 mph. We could see a few gusts around 25 mph. The air is dry and autumnally crisp, with dew points in the 30s. High temperatures top out in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees. Note some of our first-of-season wind chills during the morning could make it feel about five degrees colder than the air temperature! Confidence: High
Tonight: Northwesterly breezes calm from evening gusts near 25 mph to under 10 mph gusts by dawn. Skies are mostly clear but some cloudiness nearer sunrise can’t be ruled out. Low temperatures should bottom out in the 40s throughout the region. Upper 40s likely downtown with low 40s well away from urban centers and larger bodies of water. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Mostly sunny with a few clouds possible here and there. Breezes are much calmer, having a hard time gusting over 10 mph, from a generally westerly direction. High temperatures aim for around 70 degrees to mid-70s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy, perhaps mostly cloudy at times after midnight. A light shower is possible in the early morning hours. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: Showers and even a couple thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon — especially nearer sunset. A morning sprinkle or shower is slightly possible but if you have outdoor plans, it may be driest before noon. Skies are also sunniest during the morning hours, with clouds possibly dominating the afternoon.
Stay tuned as we home in on rain chance timing and total amounts. So far, nothing too heavy or long-lasting is expected. High temperatures should still be able to get to the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Showers and even a thunderstorm remains possible in the earlier evening hours. Low temperatures may only drop to the mid-50s to around 60 degrees, due to some of the clouds around, but we should clear before dawn. Confidence: Medium
The workweek may start on a stellar note Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 70s, mainly sunny skies, and comfortable dew points in the 40s. Westerly breezes may be noticeable, perhaps gusting above 15 mph? We’ll tweak minor forecast details like that as we get closer. Only the slightest chance that we see a stray shower or sprinkle — it really may prove to be clear sailing. Confidence: Medium