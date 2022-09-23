PM Update: Cool start to a mainly pleasant weekend

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The first full day of fall ended up as the coolest one we’ve seen since spring. Highs near 70 felt chillier thanks to consistent wind gusts out of the northwest around 25-30 mph. We’ll see the gusts die off with sunset and the weekend’s looking generally favorable for outdoor activities. You’ll just need to keep a watch on the chance for showers or storms late on Sunday.

Through Tonight: We’ll see a fair amount of cloudiness through the night. There’s a small chance of a late passing shower. If it does come, it won’t amount to much. Low temperatures will range from the mid-40s to around 50. Northwest winds will become light.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Plan on lots of low-humidity sunshine. High temperatures will reach the low 70s. Winds lighter than today turn to come from the south at around 5 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday: A relatively sunny morning will turn cloudier with time. It will be partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon as showers and storms approach. For now, it seems they’ll push across the area between about 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., west to east. One or two storms could be strong, with the potential for damaging winds. Highs will mainly end up around 80 or into the low 80s. Winds will blow from the south around 10 mph, with higher gusts.

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores, weed pollen and tree pollen are all low/moderate.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article