D.C.-area forecast: Beautiful today, with an afternoon storm threat Sunday

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 10/10: Idyllic fall weather on the first Saturday of the season. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 50s to near 60.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers or storms. Highs: Near 80. Forecast in detail Our first full weekend of fall is a bit of a mix. Today’s full-on autumn. Sunday is a little more like late summer, but it’s only a brief visit. As that warmth is kicked out of the way, some showers and storms are likely. Then it’s back to fall bliss once again.

Today (Saturday): Temperatures are on the chilly side this morning, and it stays cool through the day. But low 70s for highs is hard to dislike, especially given tons of sunshine. Winds are from the south-southwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We’re dipping through the mid-60s around sunset on our way to lows mainly in the 50s. In the city, that might be near 60. Skies are largely clear early, but we may see some clouds blow by at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): There should be a good deal of sunshine through the morning. It’s a little muggy as clouds increase in the midday and afternoon as the next front moves this way. Showers and storms sweep across the area during the afternoon and evening. A few could be intense, with an isolated damaging wind risk. Before they move through, highs are in the near 80 to low 80s zone. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Once showers and storms end, partly cloudy conditions prevail. Cooler and drier air work in at night, but this isn’t as strong as the last cold front. Lows end up mainly in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

Beautiful fall weather is on tap Monday and Tuesday. Sunshine is nearly wall-to-wall, and temperatures are quite pleasant. On Monday, it’s mainly mid-70s for highs. Lows are in the upper 40s to mid-50s Monday night, and sunshine helps boost highs to the low 70s Tuesday. Confidence: Medium

