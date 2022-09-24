PM Update: Warmer on Sunday with afternoon showers

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Summerlike conditions will briefly return on this first full weekend of fall. Saturday’s weather was befitting of the newly dawned season, but Sunday will be a bit different. Winds from the south will push temperatures into the low 80s tomorrow, before a line of showers and even a thunderstorm or two moves through in the afternoon ahead of a cold front.

Through Tonight: Clouds will slowly filter in from the south this evening and through the overnight period. Nevertheless, skies will still remain partly clear overnight with mild temperatures. Lows will range from the upper 50s outside D.C. to the low 60s inside the city and in points east. Winds will be light out of the south at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): A mix of sun and clouds will persist for much of the day, with a gusty south wind at 10 to 20 mph or more. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s before showers and possibly a stray thunderstorm or two develop by the late afternoon. Shower chances linger through the evening hours before winds relax and we clear out overnight, with temperatures dropping into the mid- to upper 50s.

21st Anniversary of the College Park Tornado: The F3 twister that tore through the University of Maryland campus 21 years ago today is still talked about. While it’s tragic that this storm resulted in the loss of lives and numerous injuries, it is a minor miracle that more people weren’t hurt, considering that the tornado passed right through the heart of a major university campus in the middle of the day. The link below has a pretty nice write-up on the storm, with some excellent pictures as well.

College Park, MD F3 #Tornado – Sept 24, 2001! 17.5 mile path. 55 injured. Colleen and Erin Marlatt, sisters, were killed when their car was struck by the tornado. 861 homes, 561 vehicles, 23 businesses, several schools & churches damaged/destroyed. https://t.co/A70Y3G0PFf #mdwx pic.twitter.com/uPYjV65viF — Tornado Talk (@tornado_talk) September 24, 2022

