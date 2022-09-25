D.C.-area forecast: Warmer today with scattered afternoon storms likely

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 6/10: Enjoy the partial sun and warm midday before the scattered afternoon showers and potentially some strong storms. Express forecast Today: Scattered p.m. showers/storms likely. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: A few evening showers/t’showers possible. Lows: Upper 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit cooler. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s. Forecast in detail On this first full weekend of fall, we’ll feel a touch summery this afternoon as a cold front brings the potential for showers and storms midafternoon into evening, some of which could produce damaging winds. Otherwise we’re partly to mostly sunny and seasonable tomorrow and Tuesday with highs mainly in the 70s, before a cooler and breezy Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): Perhaps an isolated shower before daybreak. But otherwise it’s a partly sunny and cool start with morning temperatures rising into the 60s. Afternoon highs should reach the upper 70s to low 80s with increasing clouds. And it may feel slightly muggy as we likely see scattered showers and storms move through from west to east after 2 p.m. or so. A few storms could produce damaging winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few lingering showers and thunderstorms remain possible during the evening hours. We should see clearing skies overnight with lows mainly in the upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): It’s a pleasant start to the week with plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs are a bit cooler than Sunday, in the mid- to upper 70s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Winds are fairly breezy from the west with gusts near 20-30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: You may want to grab a light jacket with evening temperatures dropping through the 60s. The air is crisp and dry overnight (dew points in the 40s) with overnight lows near 50 to the mid-50s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Tuesday is looking dry and beautiful with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. A weak cold front moves through late Tuesday into early Wednesday with at most an isolated shower. Tuesday night lows in the upper 40s to low 50s may require an added layer heading out early Wednesday morning, followed by a partly sunny and somewhat breezy Wednesday with highs only in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

