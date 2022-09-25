PM Update: Showers end this evening. Sunny and pleasant on Monday.

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors *Severe Thunderstorm Watch in D.C. and surrounding counties until 7 p.m.* All shower and storm activity will quickly dissipate after sunset, and a more refreshing air mass will shift into the region overnight. That will lead to lots of sunshine on Monday, albeit with some gusty winds taking a bit of the shine off an otherwise lovely day.

Through Tonight: Just a chance at some scattered showers and thunderstorms lingering through sunset, with one or two severe storms possible. Small hail and strong winds remain the biggest threat with any severe storms that do develop. Otherwise, becoming mostly clear overnight with much cooler temperatures. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s with a light southwest wind at 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): Sunshine to start the day will be mixed with a few fair weather clouds by the afternoon. Seasonably warm and comfortable, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be a bit gusty from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph or more. Clear, cool and calmer tomorrow night with lows ranging from 50 to 54 degrees.

See Molly Robey's forecast through the week.

