D.C.-area forecast: Beautiful fall weather the next several days

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Stellar start to the new week with 70s and sunshine. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Near 75.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 47 to 56.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70. Forecast in detail Late September is often a lovely time of year in our region and 2022 will be no different. Through Friday, we’ll have pleasantly sunny days and cool, crisp nights. But the weekend forecast isn’t as favorable as the remnants of Ian may visit, bringing the chance of rain and storms.

Today (Monday): Today may end up as the warmest day of the week and also one of the nicer ones. We’ll have abundant sunshine and highs around 75. There will be a bit of breeze from the west and southwest, sustained around 10 mph with some gusts over 20 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: We may have a few clouds, but it’s generally mostly clear and cool. Lows range from the upper 40s in our cooler spots to the mid-50s downtown. Light winds from the west. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s just like Monday, but just a few degrees cooler. We’ll have sunshine and highs around 70 with a gentle breeze from the west around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: In the wake of a weak cool front that passed by Tuesday afternoon, this is the chilliest night of the fall so far. Under clear skies, lows dip into the 40s in most spots, except near 50 downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

We have a great stretch of weather Wednesday through Friday with sunshine and highs mostly between 65 and 70; some high clouds could start to increase on Friday as the remnants of Ian potentially infiltrate northward. Temperatures on Thursday night dip into the 40s to near 50, with milder lows in the 50s on Friday night. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend forecast is dependent on what happens with the remnants of Ian. If they track near us, we’ll probably have periods of rain and perhaps some gusty squalls. We’ll offer more details on this potential as they draw closer. Highs should be pretty close to 70 with lows closer to 60. Confidence: Low-Medium

