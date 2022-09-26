PM Update: Cooler but with lots of sun Tuesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Despite cool breezes and some afternoon cloudiness, high temperatures reached the upper 70s to around 80 today. That’s not too far of the average high of 77. As cooler and drier air continues to filter in behind a weak cold front, it’ll be a bit cooler Tuesday. Even so, we’ll see lots of sun.

Through Tonight: It will be a mix of clouds and stars, probably leaning toward the clearer side. Light winds from the west and northwest will allow drier air to filter in as lows range across the 50s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It will be a lot like today, but a bit cooler. Temperatures will rise to around 70 or into the low 70s for afternoon highs, under tons of sun. Winds will be out of the west around 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts.

Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high. Mold spores and tree pollen are low/moderate. Grass pollen is low.

Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high. Mold spores and tree pollen are low/moderate. Grass pollen is low.

Planetary defense: Today, a first of its kind test to divert an asteroid will occur. It happens at 7:14 p.m. Eastern, and NASA will run a live broadcast beginning at 6 p.m.

🛰️ This is only a test – of planetary defense. Today, our #DARTMission is set to crash into a non-hazardous asteroid to test deflection technology, should we ever discover a threat.



Impact: 7:14pm ET (23:14 UTC). Watch our LIVE broadcast at 6pm ET: https://t.co/VAfF5ZXcYB pic.twitter.com/czGqnYJIGJ — NASA (@NASA) September 26, 2022

