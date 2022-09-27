PM Update: Seasonably cool but still pleasant through Wednesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures rose to a range of 70 to 75 in most spots today. That’s a bit cool for the date, and the wind only added to that chillier feel, but it was still quite nice. It will stay cool tonight and through Wednesday. It will be delightful — just grab a layer or two.

Through tonight: Any daytime clouds will dissipate with sunset, leaving us clear overnight. It will be a cool one, with lows dipping to the 40s or near 50. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph in the evening.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Morning sun may give way to some clouds bubbling in the midday warmth. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts.

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/high. Weed pollen is low/medium. Tree and grass pollen are low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article