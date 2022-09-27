D.C.-area forecast: Awesome fall weather goes on with pleasant days, cool nights

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: Another delightful day on the way after that pleasant Monday Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-74.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Lows: 46-52.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 65-70 Forecast in detail Our pleasant pattern persists for a few more days with comfortable highs and seasonably cool nights. Each day should see some cloud cover at times to break up the sunshine somewhat, but this is really nice weather that should generate few complaints.

We’re monitoring, however, the possibility that the remnants of Hurricane Ian spread rain into the region this weekend. Right now, it seems like Saturday could be the wetter day, with heavy downpours possible, but this activity could linger into Sunday or even early next week.

Today (Tuesday): More fantastic fall fare with partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortably warm highs into the low 70s and low humidity. Breezes are mainly from the west at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool with lows from the upper half of the 40s in most spots to the low 50s right in the city. Light winds from the northwest at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny, slightly cooler and pleasant as highs hit the mid-60s to about 70. Light winds blow from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and cool again, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday should be the final day in this stretch of super-nice weather, with mostly sunny skies as highs reach to about 70. Thursday night runs partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: High

Friday may start to see the first influences from Ian, with partly sunny skies in the morning shifting to mostly cloudy by afternoon. Highs should range in the upper 60s to low 70s. Cloudy Friday night with the chance of rain arriving late as lows drift into the 50s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend weather is still contingent on where Ian’s remnants track. Current forecast simulations favor periods of rain, potentially heavy at times, on a cloudy, breezy Saturday. The wet weather could continue into Saturday night under cloudy skies. Sunday may also be partly to mostly cloudy, with lingering showers or heavier rain if the passage of the remnants is slower. Temperatures will depend on how rainy it ends up but, for now, low 70s for highs with lows near 60 seem like a reasonable estimate. Confidence: Low

