D.C.-area forecast: Mild afternoons and cool nights before weekend rain from Ian

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Perfect for many, perhaps a touch too cool for some. Express forecast Today: Mostly to partly sunny, pleasantly cool. Highs: Upper 60s to near 70.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool. Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, pleasant again. Highs: Upper 60s to near 70. Forecast in detail A sprawling area of high pressure across most of the eastern half of the country keeps the nice weather going here the next couple of days and keeps Hurricane Ian well to our south. By Friday, though, that high pressure starts to retreat to the north, allowing clouds from Ian to move into the area. And we could see substantial rain this weekend, though the timing and amounts remain uncertain.

Today (Wednesday): After a cool start with morning temperatures rising into and through the 50s, we’re headed for pleasant afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70, which is several degrees below average. Mostly sunny morning skies may turn partly cloudy during the afternoon with a steady breeze from the northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Pretty similar to last night. We’re partly cloudy and cool with evening temperatures falling back through the 60s. Overnight lows should bottom in the upper 40s to mid-50s with light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s hard to find any meaningful differences in the forecast for tomorrow versus today (so why try?!). Skies are partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 60s to near 70 again. A steady breeze blows in from the north around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Pretty similar to tonight and last night. Temperatures gradually drop toward overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s with partly cloudy skies and light winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Friday could start partly sunny but should turn mostly cloudy by afternoon as the rain from Ian approaches from the south. That said, we should remain dry during the daylight hours on Friday as highs reach near 70. Friday night brings an increasing chance of showers with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend forecast revolves around the timing and intensity of rainfall from Ian, both of which are still fairly uncertain at this time. But there is certainly the possibility for periods of rain on both Saturday and Sunday. Right now, it doesn’t look like a major flood risk, but substantial rain up to a couple of inches is possible. Highs both days are probably only in the 60s. Confidence: Low

