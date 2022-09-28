PM Update: Staying pleasantly cool through Thursday

It felt quite autumnal out there today as breezes mixed with temperatures in the 60s much of the time. Readings topped out right around 70 this afternoon, which is a handful below normal for the date, a streak we’ll continue in the days to come. As we await Ian’s remnants, our weather remains rather tranquil. The calm before the storm kind of stuff.
Through Tonight: Clouds that popped during the day tend to diminish, but you may notice some high-level stuff moving in from Ian. A little milder tonight than last night. Lows range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Clouds continue to increase a bit tomorrow. They continue to be mainly high-level, which means some sun shines through. High temperatures rise near or a little above 70. Winds are out of the north around 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Other allergens are low.
